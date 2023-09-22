Valley flag football working through early growing pains Published 9:30 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Valley’s flag football team lost 60-8 at home against Prattville on Thursday night.

The Rams’ one score on the night came with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Miley Simmons connected with Kayden Dooley for the long touchdown pass.

Aside from that one play, the Lions controlled the entire game.

Lanieya Page was the star for Prattville as she had multiple big plays on both sides of the ball.

The Rams have only come away with two wins this season.

Head Coach Fern Piper believes that this season is more of a season for Valley to build the team.

Most of the roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores, and the Rams are facing more experienced programs.

“All of it,” Piper said in reference to the improvements needed.

“We’re a JV squad. If we played JV teams only, that’d be one thing. But we’re not. We’re playing varsity teams at the JV level. We’re doing what we can, and they’re learning. If they can endure the next couple of years, they’ll be an excellent matchup for anybody that comes against them.”

The team has not yet reached a maturity level to where certain girls have stepped up as leaders. Piper has yet to establish which girls can lead the program this season and beyond.

“Right now I’m questioning that,” Piper said. “Not because of any reason, they’re just all on the same mental level, and I’m not ready to assign a leader yet.”