Valley gets potential season defining win at Beauregard Published 12:10 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Valley Rams secured a potential season defining win over the Beauregard Hornets as the Rams won 21-14 in overtime.

The game came down to the very last play as the Hornets had a fourth down and goal just six yards outside of the endzone. Valley’s defense stood tall and forced an incompletion to secure one of the biggest wins in Head Coach Adam Hunter’s three-year tenure.

“It’s huge man,” Hunter said. “To start off 1-0 in your region is big. That’s where you want to be, 1-0 in the region. Our season started tonight. We’ve got to keep it going. We’ve got to get better every week and keep that momentum that we’ve got right now. That’s going to be big for the team. Winning in overtime is going to help us down the road. Fighting through that, and putting it away in overtime was good for our team.

Valley’s defense came up big in multiple situations late in the game.

On the first drive of the second half, Valley’s fumble was recovered by Beauregard. The Rams were able to force a punt, and that setup the offense to take the lead in the third quarter.

The Rams took over from their own five.

Valley’s offense drove 95 yards down the field, and Cam Dooley connected with CJ Chambley for the 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams the 14-7 lead in the third quarter.

The Hornets scored from two yards out to tie the game at 14 with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter.

On the next kickoff, Valley fumbled again, and Beauregard took over on the Rams’ 28.

That is when the defense made one of their biggest stands of the night.

The Rams forced a turnover and downs to conserve the lead and give their offense a chance to win the game in overtime.

“Man, I’m proud of the defensive guys,” Hunter said. “They did exceptionally well. We played very physical against a team that was bigger than us. Our kids played their tails off tonight. We put them in some situations that we shouldn’t have. They fought, that’s big for that side of the ball.”

In overtime, Dooley connected with Brandon Thomas to take the 21-14 lead.

Dooley finished the night with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Beauregard finished second in the region last season, and the Hornets have been a major hurdle for Valley.

Getting over that hurdle has the Rams primed for the postseason.

“I think it shows our kids that we’re here to fight in this region,” Hunter said. “You take a team that won 10 games last year, and to beat them in overtime at their place, that’s big.

Up next for Valley is a matchup with Sylacauga at home.