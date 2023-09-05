Volleyball Roundup: Where each local team stands at this point in the season Published 10:46 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Volleyball season is now in full swing, and it’s a good time to see how all the local teams have fared so far.

Beulah Bobcats

Beulah opened up their season at home against Smiths Station. The Bobcats dropped their opener in three sets, and they started off their season on a sour note.

On Wednesday, the Bobcats got their chance to bounce back on the road against Notasulga. Beulah won that match in five sets. The Bobcats currently sit at 1-1 to start their season.

Head Coach Allison Aikens saw improvement with the team’s transitions and serving in the last three sets.

In the Notasulga match, Aikens tabbed Aubryn Trammell, Anna Gray and Madyson Snedigar as the stars of the night.

Up next for Beulah is a tri-match at Beauregard on Sept. 6. The Bobcats will face off against Beauregard, and they will get a shot at revenge against Smiths Station.

Chambers Academy Rebels

The Rebels started the year off on a sour note, losing their first two matches against Macon East and Lee-Scott Academy.

However, Chambers Academy bounced back on Thursday with a win against Lakeside. Their record currently sits at 1-2.

“We had a totally different practice the day before,” Head Coach Jessica Patterson said in a text. “We were in fast paced drills like the games are. We worked on defense and making sure we had the best set up for court coverage. I think our seniors really took charge and set the pregame in a positive energy. They looked fantastic, and we want to carry that momentum into next week.”

Up next for the Rebels is a road match against Glenwood.

LaFayette Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have been working to build its volleyball program for some time now, and it looks like the work may finally be bearing fruit.

LaFayette started their season with a loss to Lanett on Aug. 24. Up to that point, LaFayette was still looking for its first win in three seasons.

The Bulldogs got that first win on Thursday against Booker T. Washington. LaFayette beat Booker T. in straight sets for their first win under Head Coach Chase Lewis.

“They deserve it,” Lewis said after the game. They deserve it more than any team I’ve seen here at LaFayette.”

Up next for the Bulldogs is a match against Reeltown on Sept. 13.

Lanett Panthers

Lanett has started off their season as the hottest volleyball team in the area. The Panthers are currently 7-0 with two wins over their rival Valley.

To start the week, Lanett traveled to Notasulga for a tri-match. Lanett swept the tri-match, beating Notasulga and Calhoun both in two sets.

On Thursday, Lanett faced Valley at home. The Panthers beat the Rams in three sets.

“I think we started off maybe 4-0 or 5-0 last year,” Head Coach Krisse Story said after the Valley game. “Seven is the number of completion, I’m one of those people. I think that it sets a good standard for us. It gives us something to continue to work towards, continue to strive for. It keeps the girls hungry. We don’t want to lose, and if we do we want to lose [while] working.”

Up next for Lanett is a road game against Reeltown on Sept. 5.

Springwood Wildcats

In their first season, Springwood is experiencing some of the growing pains that come with building a new program.

Currently, the Wildcats are 0-5. Head Coach Linda has remained optimistic because she understands that the girls are learning a new sport.

Up next for Springwood is a home match against Ballard Catholic on Sept. 7.

Valley Rams

The Rams have not had the start to the season that Head Coach Madyson Messer has expected. Valley is currently 1-4 with two losses to their rival Lanett.

Messer is calling on her senior leadership to bring the team together and turn the tide on the season.

“They’re the ones that everybody’s looking up to,” Messer said after the Lanett match. “I’m just hoping that they can bring everybody together and keep everything going.”