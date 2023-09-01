Walmart encourages Alabama shoppers to check receipts as they have been overcharged sales tax Friday Published 4:38 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Walmart is encouraging anyone who shopped in its stores on Friday to double check their receipt, as they may have been overcharged on sales tax. Friday was the first day where Alabama’s 4% tax on groceries went down to 3%.

The full statement from Walmart is below:

“Earlier today, some Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama were incorrectly overcharged sales tax while shopping with us.

Email newsletter signup

Effective Sept. 1, the sales tax rate on food decreased by one percentage point statewide. Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale. This issue has been fixed, and we could use your help informing some customers who may have been overcharged.

We’re asking customers who used cash while shopping with us today to check their receipts. If they see they’ve been charged two separate sales tax amounts , bring that receipt to their Walmart store or Sam’s Club and speak with a member of management to get a refund for the higher of the two taxes .

Customers who used credit cards and other forms of payment will receive a notification their refunds were automatically applied.”