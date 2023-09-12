Waymon Harold Harper Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Waymon Harold Harper, known affectionately by all as Waymon, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lanett, Alabama, on September 12, 2023. Born on January 9, 1948, in LaFayette, Alabama, Waymon lived a life full of love, joy, and service to others.

Waymon was a devoted family man, deeply loved by his wife of 55 years, Faye Roberts Harper. Their bond was a testament to their enduring love and mutual respect. Together, they raised a beautiful daughter, Tammie Harper Sides, who married Allen. Waymon was a proud grandfather to Jeff Sides (Morgan) and Daniel Sides (Kate), and a doting great-grandfather to Sarah Kate, Grayson, and Sutton Sides. He was a beloved brother to Carey Harper (Carol) and Reverend Greg Harper (Sharon), and a cherished uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. His family was his pride and joy, and he was the cornerstone that held them together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Annie Pearl Harper; his son, Randall Waymon Harper; and his sister, Debra Harper Belcher.

Email newsletter signup

Waymon was a hardworking man, dedicated to his craft. He was a retired employee of the West Point Foundry and Machine Company, where he was respected for his diligence and commitment.

His work ethic was unparalleled, and he was a role model for many of his colleagues.

A man of faith, Waymon was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He found great joy in attending his men’s Sunday school class, where he was known for his insightful contributions and warm camaraderie. His faith was a guiding light in his life, and he lived his beliefs through his actions, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Waymon had a zest for life that was infectious. He loved going fishing and hunting, finding peace and tranquility in the great outdoors. He was also known for his love of singing karaoke with his family and friends. His performances were always a highlight of any gathering, filled with laughter and joy.

Kind, friendly, and thoughtful are words that best describe Waymon. He had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up a room. He was a friend to all, always ready with a kind word or a helping hand. His thoughtfulness extended beyond his family and friends, touching the lives of everyone he met. His legacy of kindness and friendship will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Waymon’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and hard work. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will live on, not only in the stories shared and the songs sung, but in the love he instilled in his family, the friendships he nurtured, and the lives he touched with his kindness and generosity. Rest in peace, Waymon. Your life was a song of love and joy, and your melody will resonate in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 15th, 2023 at 11:00 AM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery. The Reverend Greg Harper and the Reverend John Dye will officiate. Waymon’s family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.