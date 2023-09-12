Wayne Hood Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Wayne Hood, a loving and spirited man of faith, passed away peacefully of natural causes in Opelika, Alabama on September 9, 2023. Born on June 29, 1940, Wayne lived a full and vibrant life, touching the hearts of many with his unwavering faith and love for his family.

Wayne was a talented carpenter, dedicating 45 years of his life to Batson Cook Construction before his well-deserved retirement.

Wayne was a man deeply committed to his faith. He served the Lord his entire life, and his faith was a guiding light for him and those around him. He was a long-standing member of the Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Huguley, where he served as the Sunday school superintendent for many years.

He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves play. He was also a keen traveler, exploring numerous places with his beloved wife of 64 years, Saundra. Their adventures took them to many new places including, but not limited to Canada, Nova Scotia, Virginia, Israel, and the mountains, among other places. Wayne also found joy in the simple pleasure of fishing.

Above all, Wayne was a family man. He is survived by his wife, Saundra, his sons Dennis (Pam), Valley, Perry “P.L.” Hood (Tracey), Fredonia, his grandchildren Gaige Williams, Jock Hood (Cati), Drew Hood, and his great-granddaughter, Addison Hood. He also leaves behind his special niece and nephew, Davey Cotney and Stacy Cotney, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. His love for his family was evident in everything he did, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H.O. Hood and Irene Brand Hood, a son, Bruce Hood, siblings, Lurline Hamby, Sue McCain, Lillian Walden, Cecil Hood, and Hugh Hood.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. EDT at the Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church in Huguley with interment following in Harmony Memorial Park. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. EDT until 8:00P.M EDT.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.