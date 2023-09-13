West Point announces trash collection changes Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

West Point announced last week that Amwaste will be breaking trash collection up into two days. Rather than picking up waste on Friday, trucks will collect trash on Tuesday and Wednesday beginning this week.

The goal of the new schedule is to provide better service to customers across West Point and reduce the number of trucks that come through the city in one day.

According to City Manager Ed Moon, moving the collection from Friday will also help eliminate problems with holiday weekends and missed trash pickups. Many times, extended holiday weekends meant that waste was not collected until the following Monday.

“We’re hopeful that this will be a solution to the problems that we’ve had,” Moon said. “Of course, with any change, you know, there’s gonna be some challenges over the next couple of weeks.”

Amwaste will continue to collect missed trash on the remaining Fridays in September to allow customers time to adjust to the new schedule.

However, with the Tuesday-Wednesday schedule, Amwaste trucks will have more time to pick up missed waste before the weekend.

The recycling collection will run on Thursday.

Amwaste notified customers of the schedule change through door hangers last week. The new schedule and collection route are posted on the city’s website for citizens to access, Moon said.