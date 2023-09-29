West Point municipal court recognized Published 1:30 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

West Point municipal court was recognized with a clearance rate excellence award by the Judicial Council of Georgia.

City Manager Ed Moon said the award recognizes the efficiency and effectiveness of the municipal court at managing their caseloads.

The Clearance Rate Excellence Award is given to the top 10% of courts in each class of courts.

“I am honored that West Point Municipal Court was recognized in demonstrating an exceptional performance in disposing of cases in a timely manner,” said Clerk of Court Paulette Huguley in a statement to the VTN. “It means a lot to me knowing that my hard work does not go unnoticed.”

Clearance rates are calculated by the number of cases filed to the number of cases disposed.

Those courts that have a 100% clearance rate or higher show their ability to resolve at least as many cases as were filed, according to the letter from the Judicial Council of Georgia.

“Your court’s outstanding performance in meeting or exceeding 100% or better clearance rate has distinguished itself amongst its peer courts. This achievement reflects your court’s dedication, efficiency, and commitment to ensuring the timely resolution of cases,” said the letter of acknowledgment.