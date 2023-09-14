West Point’s Jim Frank paints another mural at WPE Published 10:14 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

The latest installment of local artist Jim Frank’s work has been completed at the West Point Elementary School.

The newest mural is of the school’s mascot in the front lobby as people enter.

“I’m really happy about doing this for the kids. I know they love it,” Frank said in a statement to the VTN. “Also, when visitors come in, they will see what pride the school has in learning can be fun.”

Email newsletter signup

Frank, who began by painting the school’s recent slogan and logo in the gymnasium, has grandchildren attending West Point Elementary.

He said he hoped that the works would show the school pride to the community for years to come.

Frank’s work can be found all throughout the West Point and Greater Valley area communities. One of downtown West Point’s most memorable sights is the two-story hyperrealistic mural of the West Point railroad bridge on the wall outside of Johnny’s Pizza.

However, Frank has also painted many signs in town and restored many historical signs and landmarks.

Frank said for his next project, he hopes to paint the school’s slogan across the lunchroom wall.

“I’m so glad that we have such a great staff at West Point Elementary,” he said.