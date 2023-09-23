Wildcats get back in the win column in dominant fashion Published 11:53 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Springwood Wildcats needed to bounce back after losing in overtime to Cornerstone Christian last week. Springwood did just that, winning 50-7 Friday against Southern Christian.

Springwood’s defense was completely dominant in the game. The Wildcats led 43-0 at the end of the first half. A running clock took place in the second half, and Southern Christian found the end zone for the first time with just a minute left to go in the game.

“We had a good week of practice,” Head Coach Joey Burch said. “They had some tendencies that we kind of adjusted to automatically, and the kids did a great job.”

On a few occasions, Southern Christian was able to sustain drives and get into the red zone, but the Wildcats stood tall on defense.

Greg Johnson led the defensive effort for Springwood. Johnson finished the game with five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Johnson has been a steady presence for the Wildcats on both sides of the ball this season. On offense, Johnson finished with a receiving touchdown and converted on more than one two-point conversion.

“Definsively, he’s kind of stepped up and become a leader on that side of the ball,” Burch said. “he really has a good command of what we’re going to do. He kind of shuts down one whole side of the offense for the other team.”

It was a near-perfect game for Springwood. Burch saw several of the improvements that he has been looking for this season.

“We eliminated the turnovers and penalties that we had the game before,” Burch said. “We did a good job this week working on that. Did a good job this week just working on tackling. We missed several big tackles that turned into big plays last week in our loss.”

Luke Hudson, CJ Johnson and Eli Johnson led the Wildcats on offense.

Hudson completed 17 of his 25 passing attempts for six touchdowns and 380 yards passing.

Eli Johnson had two touchdowns with 98 yards receiving.

CJ Johnson has been a star all season. He finished with 150 yards receiving and 103 yards rushing.

The win improved Springwood’s record to 5-1. The Wildcats will face Lighthouse next week.