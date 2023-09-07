William F. “Billy” Addison Published 6:14 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

William F. “Billy” Addison passed away on September 4, 2023, at his home after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born in Langdale, Alabama, on June 7, 1951, to Bill Floyd and Virginia Landers Addison, Billy grew up in Fairfax, Alabama, and attended Valley High School where he was a class favorite, member of the basketball team, and quarterback of the football team.

Attending Clemson University on a football scholarship, he played cornerback for the Clemson Tigers before transferring to and graduating from the University of Alabama. He earned a master’s degree from Auburn University after which he taught school at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, Alabama, for two years where he also coached football and baseball. He then attended and graduated from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, and practiced law in Montgomery, Alabama, for over 30 years. For many years Billy also served as an adjunct criminal law professor at Jones School of Law. Upon his retirement Billy was counsel for the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners. He was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Montgomery.

Billy never met a stranger and was genuinely interested in people. Quite often described as the life of the party with his quick wit and boyish charm, Billy was an also avid runner and ran in multiple races, including three New York City Marathons. \He kept meticulous records and, among other things, kept a log of every mile he ever ran. A long-time bird watcher, he was often seen walking with binoculars around his neck. Billy was also a lifetime collector, including memorabilia of baseball player Nellie Fox, and had over 200 Nellie Fox bats at one point. Billy also loved music and was knowledgeable about musicians. For many years he wrote widely-followed Facebook posts about a different musician or band each day.

Billy is survived by his wife Alyce Robertson Addison; his children, son James Nathan Addison of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and two daughters, Annie Elizabeth Addison of Gulf Shores, AL; and Beatrice Claire Addison of Florence, AL; his brother James Warren (Mary Gwyn) Addison of Seneca, SC; his sister Luann Addison (Phillip) Jones of West Point, GA; nieces Landis (Pat) Dotson; Mary (Grant) Doornbos; Harper Addison; Lucille Robertson; and Hazel Robertson; nephew Henry Robertson; two grand nieces, Virginia Doornbos and Mary Drew Doornbos; two grand nephews, William Doornbos and Fynn Doornbos; his mother-in -law Patricia Tucker Robertson; brothers and sisters- in law, Eric and Molly Hedberg and Bill and Leslie Robertson; and many loving cousins.

A friends and family visitation will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church 8790 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL on Monday, September 11 at 10:30. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am.

Donations may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 8790 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36117, or the Parkinson’s charity of one’s choice. The Family wishes to thank Home Care Assistance of Montgomery and Adoration Hospice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Addison family.