14-year-old shot in West Point Published 11:51 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

On Monday, between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., the West Point Police Department was called to 1203 Davidson Street in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound. In response to this emergency, officers arrived on scene and discovered a minor, 14 years of age, with a gunshot wound to the chest area, according to a press release from WPPD.

The minor victim was transported to The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Egleston where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. WPPD said it has potential warrants on a suspect, pending the conclusion of the investigation, which remains ongoing in a dynamic process. WPPD asks that anyone with information related to this case please contact Detective Lockhart of the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525.

