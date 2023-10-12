Alvin B. York Published 3:32 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Alvin B. York, a decorated veteran and devoted family man, passed away peacefully at his residence in Valley, Alabama on October 10, 2023. Born on May 30, 1927, in Portland, Tennessee, Alvin lived a life marked by courage, wisdom, and thoughtfulness. His legacy is one of service, both to his country and his family, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Alvin’s military career spanned over two decades, during which he served with distinction in the United States Army. He enlisted to serve in World War II, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his country at a young age. His service continued through the Korean War, and he retired as a Staff Sergeant at the beginning of the Vietnam War. Alvin’s courage and dedication were evident in his military service, and his experiences shaped him into a wise and thoughtful man.

In addition to his military service, Alvin was known for his political convictions. He was a loyal supporter of President Donald J. Trump and a staunch defender of freedom, liberty, and the American way of life. His belief in these principles was unwavering, and he was never afraid to stand up for what he believed in. His passion for his country was matched only by his love for his family.

Alvin is survived by his children, Luanne Lacy (David), Lisa Barnes (Will), Judi Gaddy (Steve), and Greg Smith (Lisa). He was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Alvin also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. His family was his pride and joy, and he cherished every moment spent with them. His love and guidance will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-six years, Nan Brown York; parents, Samuel Porter and Annie Sanders York; five sisters, including his twin sister, Willie C. Graves; and three brothers.

In his later years, Alvin enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing stories of his military service. His wisdom and life experiences were a source of inspiration for his children and grandchildren. He was a pillar of strength and a beacon of wisdom in his family, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In conclusion, Alvin B. York was a man of courage, wisdom, and thoughtfulness. He served his country with honor, stood firm in his beliefs, and loved his family deeply. His life was a testament to the power of dedication, conviction, and love. As we remember Alvin, let us celebrate his life and honor his memory. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved and served. Alvin B. York, a true American hero, may you rest in peace.

Funeral services for Alvin will be held on Friday, October 13th, 2023 at 12:00 Noon (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The Reverend Michael Stiggers will officiate. Alvin’s family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

