Auburn brings affordable hearing and speech aid to county Published 9:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Over 30 LaFayette citizens have received speech and hearing screenings from Auburn students and faculty at the Chambers County Community Health and Wellness Center this summer. On Friday, at least eight more were screened for their hearing, language and cognition.

Auburn University Rural Health Outreach has been hosting free speech and hearing screenings throughout the summer. On Friday, two of the first full Speech and Language evaluations took place at the center.

“Auburn University is about giving back to the people of Alabama,” said Speech and language pathologist Lydia Allison, who oversees the speech screenings.

The goal of the screenings, which take place on Fridays at the center, is to give the rural community free and accessible health care.

“Hearing healthcare is pretty expensive,” said Abigail Weyerman, Rural Health Outreach Assistant.

Audiology students and faculty perform diagnostic hearing screenings in the center for free.

If the hearing screening leads to concerns, the diagnosticians will refer the client to have a full examination completed. For examinations, the program accepts most insurance as well as a sliding fee scale.

Weyerman said they also offer hearing aids. Those who meet the qualifications can receive a used hearing aid for a reduced price.

Allison and her speech and language pathology students also offer speech-language screenings and full evaluations.

From children to seniors, diagnosticians can test for language, cognition and other areas of concern.

The wellness center will also host the Auburn Mobile IPE Clinic on Oct. 27. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pharmacy, nursing, speech and hearing and dietetics students will be available to provide free screenings to the public.