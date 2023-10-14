Bobcats set up for first playoff berth since 2018 Published 12:20 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

The Beulah Bobcats needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they got that Friday with a 25-16 win over Childersburg.

The win gives Beulah sole possession of fourth place in 3A-Region 4. Now, a win over Weaver next week would clinch the Bobcats their first playoff berth since 2018.

“I’ve told them all week, the path to the playoffs is still there,” Beulah coach Matt Johnson said. “We’ve just got to stay on the path. We had a good week.”

Beulah was without its star quarterback, Demarion Foreman, for the second straight week. Wes Grant stepped up in his place and managed the game well.

“Wes Grant came in tonight, and he managed the game pretty well,” Johnson said. “I’m so proud of him.”

Earlier in the season, the Bobcats had a top-10 defense in 3A. Johnson finally saw that defense again on Friday.

“We finally got our edge back defensively,” Johnson said. “We were extremely physical, and we haven’t been the past few weeks. We were just flying to the ball, and we looked like a really good team.”

The win brought Beulah’s record to 3-4 on the season, and the Bobcats have a 2-2 record in region play.

Beulah is on the road next week as the Bobcats take on the Weaver Bearcats.