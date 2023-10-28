Bulldogs fall at home to Luverne Published 1:03 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Wayne Clark

LaFAYETTE — A disappointing season ended for the LaFayette High Bulldogs Friday evening with the playoff-bound Luverne Tigers taking a 36-0 win at Bulldog Stadium.

LaFayette ended the year 1-8. A year ago at this time, it was not known whether or not LaFayette High would even have a school, much less a football team. It has been decided in court that LaFayette and Valley High won’t merge until the new high school is built in Valley. It probably won’t be ready for classes until 2026. That means LaFayette High will be open for at least two more years.

“This was a tough year for us,” said Coach Juan Williams, “but I do want to give a shout-out to my six seniors. They were the heart and soul of our team.”

Those six seniors include Malik Burton, Keylun Powell, Zae Towles, A.J. Patrick, Zavion Turner, and Jamir Webb.

In Friday’s game, Luverne built up a 30-0 lead at halftime and added one final score in the second half.

Zae Towles was able to move LaFayette down the field with passes to J.R. Robinson and Jaquavious Leverette. They once had the ball first and ten on the 13 but couldn’t put it in the end zone. Mistakes on kickoffs hurt LaFayette. Twice they started on offense inside the ten and once Luverne recovered a kickoff on the Bulldog one when the kick returner thought the ball would make the end zone.