CCSD responds to report of alleged incident involving injured Huguley student Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

No surveillance footage from Huguley Elementary can confirm the allegations made regarding a student being injured at school on Friday, according to a press release from Chambers County School District.

The Lanett City Police Department began investigating an incident involving a report that a Huguley Elementary student sustained injuries while at school on Friday, according to a press release from Monday.

The investigation began with the assistance of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the school administration and the Chambers County Department of Human Resources.

Huguley Elementary School Principal Philip Jenkins was first made aware of the allegation on Oct. 6 after receiving a visit from Lanett PD. The incident report alleged that a student was injured before dismissal on Thursday, Oct. 5.

According to the Lanett PD press release, the investigation found that the student was injured in the presence of two other students. No school staff was involved in the incident. The student who was injured received medical attention.

According to the CCSD press release, no incidents of concern were reported from any student or school staff on Thursday. Jenkins cooperated with law enforcement in the investigation and reviewed the campus footage.

None of the footage could support any of the allegations that were made. School Resource Officer Sgt. Yates completed an investigation and did not find any evidence of any wrongdoing, according to the press release.

“The school leadership at Huguley and the District have strived to be cooperative and

assist with the investigation. The Chambers County School District is committed to

maintaining the health, safety and overall well-being of all of our students.”

The identities of those involved are not being released due to them being juveniles. The matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to reach out to Detective McCullough at pmccullough@lanettpd.org.