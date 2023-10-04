Chamber of Commerce junior ambassadors discuss college admissions Published 9:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly junior ambassadors meeting on Tuesday.

This month, Southern Union State Community College Coordinator for the Therapeutic Massage Kendall Yates spoke to the students about the college application process, financial aid and college Health and Wellness offerings.

Not only is Yates a community leader but also a Chamber Ambassador. She said that the program is “phenomenal.”

Yates said the Ambassador and Junior Ambassador programs help provide valuable networking opportunities to the community.

“I cannot brag on the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce enough,” she said.

The Junior Ambassador program is open to 9th through 12th grade students at all schools across the county. The junior ambassadors volunteer for one event each month for community service hours.

This year, the Chamber has 44 junior ambassadors enrolled. The junior ambassadors can learn about real-world knowledge outside of the classroom, according to Wood.

Meredith Crawley, a junior at Valley High School, has served as a junior ambassador for three years. She said the program has helped her with communication and leadership skills that she has used in her school clubs and extracurricular activities.

“You get to connect with people that you didn’t think you could connect with,” said Valley High sophomore Kennady Crim.

Crim, who wants to be an entrepreneur after graduating, said she feels she has learned a lot about the community and small businesses. Crawley said they get to practice their networking skills.

The students also volunteer for activities once a month throughout the community.

Both Crawley and Crim said their favorite activity was the Rockingfest on the Square which takes place in November. Springwood junior Lily Hill agreed that the Rockingfest was a lot of fun.

“It’s fun to see the kids’ faces light up,” she said.

Hill said she has enjoyed getting involved with her community and thinks more people should take an active role.

“It’s just a great thing to get involved with for your community,” Hill said.

Students in the program learn about business, understand the role of the Chamber and make valuable connections with leaders in the community.

For years, the Chamber has given out a Junior Ambassador scholarship to one student each year. Last year, Treanna Bridges from Valley High School was the scholarship winner.