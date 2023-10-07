Chambers Academy rolls over Abbeville on homecoming Published 10:40 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Trip Floyd

The Chambers Academy Rebels beat the Abbeville Generals 64-0 in an electric homecoming victory.

After a defensive stop to begin the first quarter, the Chambers offense took the field, where Koreen Henry wove through a slew of oncoming Generals into the end zone. After a two-point conversion, the score was 8-0 Rebels.

Email newsletter signup

During the latter half of the quarter, Chambers Academy’s Luke Tarver ran the ball in for another touchdown, followed by another conversion, making the score 16-0.

In the next offensive run by the Rebels, Jacob Norgard ran the ball an impressive 60 yards before being stopped at the 3-yard line. Tarver finished the job, running it in for yet another touchdown. Following a failed conversion attempt, the score was 22-0 with three minutes left in the quarter.

After a successful defensive period, Chambers running back Tyson Hewett ran the ball nearly 70 yards into the end zone, energizing the crowd with his speed. The extra point failed, making the score 30-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter. Tarver caught the ball in the following offensive drive, then made a good pass to Kyle Hand for the conversion, making the score 38-0 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Rebels Landon Hand ran the ball in for a touchdown. After a failed extra point the score was 44-0. The next touchdown was scored by T.J. Daniel, who ran the ball in for a touchdown to make the score 51-0. The rest of the half was a slow offensive crawl by the Generals.

An inactive third quarter suddenly got some action when Chambers Jack Nelms scored a touchdown, followed by a failed conversion. The score was 57-0 at the end of the third quarter.

After a brief defensive struggle in the fourth quarter, Landon Hand ran in another highly contested touchdown. The extra point that followed made the final score 64-0.

“It was a pretty dominating game,” said Chambers’ Head Coach Jason Allen. “We had them overmatched. It was good to get back in. We had a [bye week] last week.”

The Rebels play the Macon-East Montgomery Academy Knights next Friday at 7 p.m. intheir third region game.