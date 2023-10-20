Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union gives back Published 9:00 am Friday, October 20, 2023

The Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union in Valley donated money to local nonprofits Sav-A-Life and Chattahoochee Humane Society in honor of the 75th International Credit Union Day.

Every year, employees of Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union vote on community groups and outreach programs to donate to.

Sav-A-Life received a check for $800 on Thursday morning. The Chattahoochee Federal staff raised $400 toward the donation and the credit union matched the amount.

“We are thankful for the Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union’s support over the years,” said Sav-A-Life Executive Director Machelle Hall.

Hall said the funds will be used to provide families in the community with newborn supplies such as car seats, cribs, diapers and baby wipes.

Amber Carter at CFCU has worked with the credit union for 21 years. She said CFCU staff choose to donate funds to community outreach organizations so that they can continue to serve citizens.

“That what we hope our donations all do is serve the community because that’s what we do here,” Carter said.

International Credit Union Day is meant to celebrate the not-for-profit organization and its community outreach and community service. The city of Valley and Chambers County approved proclamations making the third Thursday of October Credit Union Day.