Daniel J. Smith Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Daniel J. Smith, known affectionately as Dan, passed away peacefully from a courageous battle with cancer on October 22, 2023, in Opelika, Alabama. Born on August 18, 1952, in Gadsden, Alabama, Daniel lived a life marked by intelligence, passion, and analytical precision.

Daniel was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Erlinda Smith, and their children, Zack (Brandy) Smith, Mike (Joy) Smith, Crystal (Steven) Brawner, and Brittany Smith. Daniel was a proud grandfather to Kaleb Floyd, Jordon Smith, Belle Floyd, Jacob Smith, Asher Smith, Kaysia Smith, Johanan Smith, Hunter Brawner, Fisher Brawner, Lydia Brawner, Tasha Brawner, Alicia Smith, Aleana Smith, and Elijah Thomas. He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jonah Taylor and Dillon Smith. His memory will also be cherished by numerous extended family members, friends, and students who were fortunate enough to know him and learn from him. Dan continued to mentor many of his students even after their graduation.

Daniel was a lifelong learner, earning an associate degree and going on to teach Precision Machining at Inspire Academy through the Chambers County School System. He was also a trainer for KIA, where he shared his expertise and passion for his craft. Known for his methodical approach and talent, Daniel was a respected figure in his field. A man of many passions, Daniel loved fly fishing and was an avid shooter. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years, and his love for the outdoors was a constant throughout his life. A fan of speed and precision, Daniel was an ardent follower of Formula 1 Racing. He also held a deep affection for Auburn Football, demonstrating his unwavering support for his team season after season.

Email newsletter signup

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Daniel on Sunday, November 5th, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.