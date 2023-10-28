Defense stands tall as Rebels win instant classic over Glenwood Published 12:08 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

It was no. 1 vs no. 4 and it lived up to every bit of the hype. Chambers Academy found a way to beat Glenwood 20-14 Friday in an instant classic at Torbert-Allen Field.

The Gators were driving with time winding down in the fourth quarter. On fourth down and 11, Dallas Crow scrambled up the middle and was met by a host of Rebels to stop him two yards short of the end zone and seal the game.

“We’ve got some dogs,” Chambers Academy coach Jason Allen said. “I was just really proud of our guys, it was a heck of a football game. Glenwood has a heck of a team, we have a heck of a team, and we just happened to come out on top tonight.”

The Rebels looked to have the game sealed midway through the fourth quarter. Chambers Academy was less than a yard away from pay dirt when a botched snap gave the Gators new life.

After the botched snap, Glenwood drove 84 yards and Carter Judah scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown.

Chambers Academy played a whale of a game on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels forced three turnovers and only allowed 14 points to what had been one of the best offenses in the AISA.

“Unbelievable,” Allen said about the play of the defense. “Our kids just play with so much heart We’ve got a physical football team. It’s a great team effort.”

Chambers Academy was dominant on the defensive side to start the game. Glenwood’s first four drives went punt, interception, punt and interception. Aidan Anglin had both interceptions in the first half. Anglin added four pass breakups to his two interceptions.

“He hasn’t made plays like that all year, but he’s been playing for us for a while, and we’re proud of him,” Allen said.

Anglin’s first interception set the Rebels up on the Gators’ 19-yard line. Two plays later, Luke Tarver rushed for a four-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but Chambers Academy took a 6-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

On the Rebels’ next offensive drive, Tarver set Chambers Academy at the five-yard line after an 80-yard run. Jacob Norgard finished the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown. Tarver converted the two-point conversion to give the Rebels a 14-0 lead with 1:46 left in the first quarter.

Glenwood finally got it going late in the second quarter as Dallas Crow connected with Mason McCraine on an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap off the 54-yard drive. After the made extra point, the score was 14-7 with 1:39 left in the second quarter.

Chambers Academy refused to let that score stand. The Rebels used just over a minute of the game clock to go 80 yards, and Tarver capped it off with a nine-yard rushing touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but Chambers Academy took a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The win improves Chambers Academy’s record 9-1 on the season. The Rebels were ranked fourth coming into the week, and they will surely see movement after unseating the top-ranked Gators.

“That’s up to everybody else,” Allen said. “We’re used to being here. We’re used to winning big games, it’s not something new for us.”

The atmosphere for the game was arguably the best you could find in the state. The Rebels’ fan base brought the energy, and the players responded.

“We’ve got it going on don’t we,?” Allen said. “Our people love football, and our kids give them a great product on the field.”