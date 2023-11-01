Donna Edge Porter Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Donna Edge Porter, age 66, of LaFayette, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023 surrounded by loved ones at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Donna was born November 25, 1956 in Jasper, AL, and grew up blessed by her large family. She was the daughter of Donald Edge and Frances (Romine) Edge Hornsby.

Her life’s true passions were her family and serving others. Her hugs and compassion were well known, healing, and inspiring. Her kindheartedness and love for everyone in her life was what made her such a special person. She would often go out of her way to help other people and her infectious personality and caring spirit made the day of anyone who knew her. She was a devoted mom, Nonna, sister, cousin, and friend who adored her family, especially her three children and her seven grandchildren. She was blessed to have multiple cousins that she often referred to as her “sister cousins” because of their close bond. The times they spent together will always be held dear in the hearts of her loved ones. With a love of the outdoors, some of her hobbies included planting flowers, finding sea shells on the beach, spending time at the lake, taking girl trips, and crafting. She also enjoyed being a caretaker and volunteering at Kids Clothes Connection with her KCC family which she did for 22 years. Donna attended Auburn University and worked at East Alabama Medical Center in her earlier years.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, DeAnna K. Hand (Kenneth) of LaFayette, and Kaylee Cole Yeomans (Jacob) of Opelika; her son, Josh Keebler (Jamie) of LaFayette, and her seven grandchildren, Shelly Keebler Bullard (Tal), Lizzie and Layla Keebler, Kyle, Landon, Cohen Hand and 2 year old granddaughter, Corey Cole Yeomans. She is also survived by her two sisters Debby Edge Mitcham, Diana Edge Sharp and brother Gabriel Hornsby. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband Darrell Porter.

The family will receive friends at Penton Church of God, 5056 County Road 114, LaFayette, AL from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023 beginning at 11 am at Penton Church of God.

