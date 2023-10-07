East Alabama Fire District responds Valley house fire Published 10:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

VALLEY — At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Friday, the East Alabama Fire District responded to a structure fire on 42nd Street in Valley. According to Chief Jacob Geiger, units arrived on the scene in minutes to find very heavy fire conditions in the front of the house.

“EAFD units were notified that all occupants were out of the burning structure,” Geiger said. “An offensive fire attack was then initiated, and the fire was extinguished. The residence received heavy fire damage in the front part of the house. There was smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.”

Chief Geiger wants to remind all homeowners within the EAFD District to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.

“If anyone in our district needs a smoke alarm, they can call us at (334) 756-7178 to schedule the installation of a free smoke alarm in your home.”

National Fire Prevention Week will be observed the week of Oct. 9. This has taken place in the U.S. every year since 1925 as a means of promoting fire safety and knowing what to do in an emergency. This year’s theme is “Cooking safely starts with you! Pay attention to fire prevention.”