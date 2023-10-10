Elizabeth Levonia Ozley Looney Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Elizabeth Levonia Ozley Looney, affectionately known as Levonia, Mom, Nana, Sister, Bonie and Liz, went home on October 8, 2023, in LaFayette, Alabama. Born on November 15, 1937, in Abanda, Alabama, Levonia’s life was marked by her unwavering faith, love for her family, and dedication to her community.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James C. “Pop” Looney, her parents, brother, Clark W. Ozley, Jr., sister, Brenda Ozley Clark, and other brother and sister-in-laws.

Levonia loved her God, her church, her family, and teaching Sunday school. She devoted her life to being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She leaves behind her loving daughter, Teresa Looney Lovelace and son-in-law, Greg; her son, Timothy C. Looney and daughter-in-law, Anya; her cherished grandchildren, Megan Lovelace Fulghum (Brandon), Jacob Wheeler Lovelace (Amber), and step-grandson, William Paul Barnes (Kristina). She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Lily Fulghum, Lila Kate Fulghum, Adlee Lovelace, and Asher Lovelace, as well as step-great-grandchildren, Joey and Titus Whiddon, and Elliana Whiddon. Levonia’s love extended to her sister, Patsy Ozley Hanners (Angelo), her cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth Levonia Ozley Looney was a woman of grace, faith, and love. Her life was a testament to the power of these virtues, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and faith that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and the many lives she touched.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in LaFayette City Cemetery at 2:00P.M. CDT. Carlton Amason officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Compassus Hospice.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Looney, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.