Fishing tournament to be held in honor of Reaves Published 11:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023

WEST POINT LAKE — The first annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament will be taking place on Saturday, October 7th on West Point Lake. Boats will be leaving Southern Harbor Marina at 6:45 a.m. EDT and returning for a 3 p.m. weigh in. It’s in memory of Diana Renee Reaves, who died on July 13, 2022 at just 35 years of age. She was a Class of 2005 graduate of Valley High, where she was a Miss Vallerata. She went on to earn a degree in English from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee and a Master’s degree in poetry from the University of Arkansas. She loved to write poetry, and her writing still inspires people today.

Those who knew her will be celebrating her life at Southern Harbor on Saturday. Events will be taking place from 11 a.m. until the weigh in starts at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to come by and to take part. The weather promises to be gorgeous, and Southern Harbor is a good place to spend such a day.

