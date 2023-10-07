Community fired up for Food Truck Festival Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Downtown LaFayette was once again filled with food trucks for another LaFayette Main Street Food Truck Festival on Thursday.

Starting later than usual, the food truck officially began at 5 p.m. CT with music from the LaFayette High School Marching Band.

“I’m so glad that we’re giving people something to do to come out and have a good time in a good, safe environment,” said LaFayette Councilmember Michael Ellis. “It brings the city, the community together. That’s one of the things I’ve been wanting so long is to see us come together.”

This time, the food truck festival was held on Thursday to accommodate for student sporting and band events on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ellis said this was his first opportunity to attend one of LaFayette Main Street’s Food Truck Festivals, and despite the change, the turnout was great.

A crowd of close to 1,000 stopped by downtown. A group of Auburn Nursing students decided to hit the food trucks after spending the day in LaFayette.

Nursing students Emily Walla, Victoria Kyles, Grace Hamman and Greta Decker decided to stop by the food truck event after their clinic at the LaFayette Fire and EMS. They said enjoyed food from Mr. Mori’s Hibachi and LaFayette’s Rollin’ Rackz Bar-Be-Que.

Two young entrepreneurs showed up to yet another LaFayette Main Street event after their success at Movie Night Under Stars in September. While community members enjoyed a showing of Sandlot, they got to enjoy lemonade and snow cones.

Addie’s Crazy Cones was set up for the event. Nine-year-old Addie Moultrie recently won the Auburn Ideas Jam business pitch competition, earning $1,000 in funding for her snake cone business.

Winnie’s Lemmies also set up shop for the event with Krave Korner. Kendall Williams, an Eastside Elementary third grader, and Alesha Presley, her mother and Krave Korner booking coordinator, started Winnie’s Lemmies when Williams was six years old.

Williams comes from a family of entrepreneurs, who encouraged her to join the fray.

“I’m grateful for my mom and my sister and my whole family,” Williams said.

Williams said she loves everything about the business. Though she loves all the lemonade flavors, green grape is her favorite.

Other businesses that made a return to downtown LaFayette were Rollin’ Pepperoni and Hibachi on Wheels with Chef Eric. New vendors also attended including Let’s Shake On It Milkshakes and Stir Daddy Dogs.

As for entertainment, Jazz saxophonist Deitrick Lawson Sr. will be performing along with Pastor Flournoy and the Singing Disciples and the LaFayette High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band.

Thursday’s event was the third Food Truck Festival that LaFayette Main Street has hosted this year. Though Elli

“LaFayette Main Street are doing a great job…” Ellis said. “We want LaFayette to be a place where more people want to come and live, work and have a great time. We’re onto something.”