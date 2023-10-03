Future Rams dominate Beauregard Hornets Published 10:13 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The Valley Rams Junior Varsity Squad hosted the Beauregard Hornets on Monday. The Rams put on a show for the home crowd, beating Beauregard 20-0.

At the end of the first quarter, it looked to be anybody’s game. Neither offense could get going early on as it was all tied up at zero.

Early in the second quarter, the Rams started firing on all cylinders. Chris Alexander got the scoring started with a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Alexander then converted on the 2-point conversion to give Valley an 8-0 lead with 6:35 left in the second quarter.

Two drives later, Kade Riley connected with Ty Flanary for the 45-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a 14-0 lead.

Valley’s defense stifled the Hornets for the entirety of the matchup.

The Rams found the end zone one last time with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

Alexander broke free for a 50-yard rush to set Valley up inside the 10. One play later, Alexander finished what he started with a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

The Rams simply coasted to the finish line, taking home a dominant win.