Growth Academy to receive grant for library Published 11:00 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The Growth Academy will receive funding from the Education Trust Fund to boost student reading , with funds awarded by Representative Debbie Wood.

The Growth Academy, an afterschool program for Chambers County School District, will use the funds to provide a functioning library for students enrolled in the program.

In addition to donated books, the program will need to complete some construction work to erect the library.

With the Literacy Act requiring third grade students to meeting reading level, Wood said she hoped the program would help students learn important skills.

“When they come in, they can check these books out, take them home, and hopefully continue to help our children learn to read and chamber standing…” Wood said. “And so I’m super, super excited about it.”

The Growth Academy is partnered with Circle of Care. The check will be presented to them on Oct. 5.

The Growth Academy offers a low cost after school program that has not only tutoring but STEAM programs.

“I think that it could be a model for the state and we’re very blessed to have this in our community for our children. It’s a safe place for children to go but it’s also a clean environment, a nice new environment,” Wood said.