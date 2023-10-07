Homecoming Parade kicks off eventful day in Lanett Published 9:30 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

LANETT — Friday was an eventful day in Lanett. It was homecoming week at Lanett High, capped off by a parade from the school along South 8th Avenue past W.O. Lance Elementary School to the downtown area and concluding in the Cherry Valley Shopping Center parking lot. The parade featured the Golden Panther band, which is much bigger that the bands in recent years.

During the noon hour on Friday, an estimated 130 City of Lanett employees were treated to a free lunch at the Jane Farrar Event Center in downtown Lanett. Mayor Jamie Heard picked up the tab as a way of thanking all the people who make the city go. “I want to thank each and every one of you for what you do,” he told them at the start of the luncheon.

Heard was sworn in as mayor two years ago this week. The big crowd was treated to plates with fish, baked beans, a hamburger or hot dog and cole slaw. Athletes from Point University manned the serving line.

Friday was Food Truck Day in downtown Lanett. Four food trucks were there and business was busy throughout the day. Carl Harper was there with his Mama Mary’s Wraps food truck.

“I’m gonna make at least 150 wraps today,” he told The Valley Times-News as he was hard at work behind the grill.

Alvaro Lopez had his Taqueria Gallos de Oro food truck there. It’s hard to miss with its bright orange color. His house on Gilmer Avenue in Lanett is hard to miss. It’s painted bright orange, too.

Lopez was selling mouth-watering Mexican food hot off the grill.

Demarco “KeeBoo” Patton had his food truck parked off North Lanier Avenue in the downtown area. He was making burgers, wings and fried fish.

“I take my truck out at least twice a month,” he said. “Business has been good. I’m pleased with the response I’ve been getting.”

Mr. Mori’s Hibachi Express food truck was a popular place on Food Truck Day. People were lined up to get what he was making Japanese grill style. He had boxes of fried rice and vegetables with one’s choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or noodles.