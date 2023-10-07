Inspire Academy to host Greenpower racing event Oct. 14 Published 8:30 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Inspire Academy GreenpowerUSA racing students will host their first race of the year on Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. CT.

According to Engineering Instructor Seth Stehouwer, the program has had a 20% increase in students this year. Inspire Academy has 23 cars registered for the race next Saturday.

“Racing is a sport,” said Manufacturing Instructor Tim Blanks.

The Greenpower racing program is a hands-on learning experience that teaches students critical thinking, math, physics, marketing and teamwork skills.

Last year, the 8th-grade middle school team won the second-place trophy for the national race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The elementary school program will begin at the end of October. Parents will be able to sign up their students who wish to participate. There will be 10 events throughout the year.

The Engineering and Manufacturing program at Inspire Academy acquired a new waterjet that helps students make special brackets to use on the SOLV Energy STEAM trailer. SOLV Energy is one of the main sponsors of the program.

The trailer, fitted with a 6,000-watt solar generator and a 10,500-watt generator, transports Inspire Academy’s Greenpower cars to races. The trailer is also used for STEAM presentations and other student hands-on activities.

The trailer is equipped with inside and perimeter lighting, a 20-foot awning for parents watching the races and race monitors.

The trailer will also be fitted for students to do data collection on lap times.

Inspire Academy also got 500 new race track barriers that will be used for the race on Oct. 14.