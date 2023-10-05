Krave Korner moving to bigger facility Published 9:30 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

After two years, LaFayette’s Krave Korner restaurant is outgrowing its location. The restaurant and catering business is moving to a larger location in downtown LaFayette.

The restaurant will move to 129 LaFayette Street South to the previous Rodgers/Gran D’s Restaurant location.

Alesha Presley, Krave Korner Booking Coordinator, said Krave Korner has seen enough growth recently that they decided to move to a restaurant with larger dining availability and a larger commercial kitchen.

Email newsletter signup

“Our customers have grown over the two years of us being open, and we wanted to be able to accommodate larger parties and be able to offer more with our services,” Presley said.

Presley said they hope to open the new location on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Krave Korner will have new hours which will be posted on Oct. 9. The lunch menu will be expanded at the new Krave Korner, and supper hours will be offered on Thursday and Friday.

Krave Korner has catered many events in the community in the past two years. This year, owner Ruby Presley won the Restaurant Business of the Year award at both the LaFayette Main Street awards and the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual membership dinner.

“We appreciate the love that’s been shown toward us and the support,” Presley said. “Because without the community, we would not be able to remain and grow and have the things that we have for our business. So we’re very appreciative of that.”

The last day at the location where Krave Korner has spent the past two years was Sept. 28.

The community will be able to patronize Krave Korner’s food during the LaFayette Main Street Food Truck Thursday on Thursday evening.