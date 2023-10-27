Lady Skyhawks dominate in season opener Published 10:52 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Point University showed up in front of the home crowd as the Skyhawks routed Carolina University 65-44.

“This win will hopefully set the table for the season that we hope to have,” Point coach Tory Wooley. “We got our first game jitters out. We’ve got a lot to work on, we’ve got a lot to improve on, but I’m proud of how hard we worked.”

Ky’Leo Worriels led the Skyhawks with a dominant game on both ends. Worriels finished with 12 points, eight offensive rebounds and 13 rebounds overall.

“Ky’Leo Worriels is a phenomenal player,” Wooley said. “She did a phenomenal job of cleaning the glass and rebounding the basketball for us. We’re going to need her to do a lot more of that moving forward throughout the rest of the season.”

Matae Boyd followed Worriels with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Lanee Edwards poured in 12 points off the bench, and Shanbriah Rule added 10 points off the bench.

Even with the dominant win, there were several things that the Skyhaws are looking to clean up moving forward.

Point struggled to convert on its layups and inside opportunities.

“We’ve got to make our layups,” Wooley said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. That pressure kind of bothered us a little bit. We played better in the second half, but I’m excited for the future.”

The Skyhawks hounded the Bruins on defense, forcing 34 turnovers and scoring 18 points off of those turnovers.

During halftime of the men’s game, the Lady Skyhawks were celebrated for winning the conference championship last season, a feat they hope to accomplish again this season.