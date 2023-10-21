LaFayette Bulldogs trounced on the road Published 11:57 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The LaFayette Bulldogs ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night as they faced an undefeated Highland Home team on the road.

LaFayette struggled to get anything going as the Bulldogs left with a 41-0 loss.

“Just ran up against a really good Highland Home team,” LaFayette coach Juan Williams said.

“Those guys are going to be in it when it’s deep. They have a lot of athletes. Our guys got a little overwhelmed with them.”

The loss dropped LaFayette’s record to 1-7 on the season and 1-5 in region play.

The Bulldogs have now lost four straight games by more than 20 points. The offense has only mustered 26 points in the last three games combined.

LaFayette is going to be facing another tough matchup next week as the Bulldogs travel to take on a 6-3 Luverne team.

Last season, LaFayette lost the matchup 36-18.

The Bulldogs are going to be fighting for pride at this point as any thought of making the playoffs has been long removed.