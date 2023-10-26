LaFayette Main Street to add new trash receptacles to downtown Published 8:30 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The beautification of downtown LaFayette has begun as 12 new garbage receptacles will be added around the square to reduce littering and improve curbside appeal.

LaFayette Main Street Design Committee members Donald Busby and Pamela Holloway got the purchase of a dozen 36-gallon trash receptacles approved by the city council on Monday night.

Busby said projects like the new trash receptacles not only help with the visual appearance but with community pride.

“We want to visually promote the appearance of revitalization. We want to visually promote the appearance of activity activities and economic health and economic growth,” Busby said.

Earlier this year, LaFayette Main Street held a community survey to get feedback from residents on changes they would like to see in LaFayette.

One of the concerns was the outdated look of the current trash cans and the littering problem on the square. Busby said improving the look of downtown can help increase revenue for the city, both in tax revenue and with foot traffic.

“We want to encourage visitors travelers to stop and just check out Main Street and see a business in the street,” Busby said. “Because once they’re stopped, they’re often more apt to stay around for a little while to visit businesses.”

Busby and Holloway brought two options for receptacles that had been researched and approved by LaFayette Main Street and Street and Sanitation Superintendent George Green.

The trash receptacles chosen will be 36-gallon metal cans with a more modern design.

Earlier this year, LaFayette Main Street took its first step in beautifying the square by placing flower pots around the square.