Lafayette man killed in ATV crash Published 9:11 am Friday, October 6, 2023

A LaFayette man was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Bennie J. Haynes, 53, was killed when the Honda Rancher ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and landed on him. The crash occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. Haynes was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 160 near Chambers County 158, approximately 10 miles north of LaFayette, in Chambers County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

