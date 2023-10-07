Lanett dominated in homecoming against Reeltown Published 11:17 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Lanett Panthers had a tough night on Friday as Reeltown came in and dominated homecoming with a 50-7 win.

The game was never really in doubt from the opening kickoff. The Rebels took over early in the first half and never looked back.

“They just took it to us,” Lanett coach Chip Seagle said.

Email newsletter signup

“I think they’re the best team in the region because we’ve seen all three of the undefeateds. They’re the best one.”

The first half was all Reeltown. Arthur Woods got the scoring started for the Rebels with a 32-yard rushing touchdown. Reeltown led 7-0 after the extra point with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Riontae Zeigler was stripped on a sack. The Rebels took over on their own 37. Catavis Martin finished off the 63-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point gave Reeltown a 14-0 lead with 2:53 left in the second quarter.

The Rebels were not done yet. Three drives later Xavier Thomas finished a 35-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point was blocked by Alajawon Whitfield, but Reeltown led 20-0 with 6:21 left in the second quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Whitfield broke off a 41-yard return to set the Panthers up at the Rebels’ 33-yard line. Lanett brought in sophomore quarterback Fred Broughton, and one play later Broughton connected with Christian Brock for a 33-yard touchdown. After the extra point, Reeltown lead 20-7.

From that point on, the Rebels shut the game down. Devin Bragg broke off a 65-yard rush to bring Reeltown to the five. Bragg found the end zone one play later with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. The successful 2-point conversion brought the lead to 28-7 at the end of the first half.

The second half was more of the same. William Hornsby broke into the end zone on a 3-yard quarterback sneak to give the Rebels a 34-7 lead with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.

Reeltown forced another fumble as Zeigler was sacked. One play later, Arthur woods found the endzone on a 2-yard rushing touchdown. The 2-point conversion gave the Rebels a 42-7 lead.

Shamar Patterson took an intentional safety at punter on the ensuing drive, then Reeltown scored one last time to coast to the win.

In total, Lanett finished the game with two turnovers, both on fumbles. Lanett has now lost four games in a row for the second straight season.

The loss brought Lanett’s record to 2-5 on the season and 1-3 in region play. The Panthers basically have to win out to have any chance of making the playoffs. Next week’s rivalry game against LaFayette becomes that much more important as neither team can afford another region loss.

“We’ve got to keep them together,” Seagle said. “Because if we win out, we’re in. We’re in the same position we were in last year.”