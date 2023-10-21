Lanett misses the playoffs for the first time since 2015 Published 10:49 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Goshen Eagles came into Lanett and dominated the Panthers and secured a playoff spot with a 61-14 win.

Goshen attempted less than five passes in the game. The Eagles could do no wrong on the offensive side as they were able to just run the ball right at Lanett. The loss means that the Panthers are going to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“They weren’t ready to play,” Lanett coach Chip Seagle. “That’s my fault I guess. I really don’t know. Can’t keep saying we’re young. At some point, we’ve got to grow up. I don’t know, I’m speechless.”

Goshen started the game in dominant fashion. Jamari Mcclure set the Eagles up with good field position after he rushed for 39 yards. A few plays later, Mcclure found the end zone on a one-yard touchdown rush. After the extra point, Goshen led 7-0 with 8:49 left in the first.

Mcclure was not done. On the next drive, Mcclure found the end zone on a three-yard touchdown run. The Eagles led 14-0 with 3:36 left in the first quarter after the extra point.

Lanett’s offense struggled early on, with the first three drives being a turnover on downs and two punts.

Tyler Mclendon helped the Eagles build the lead as he rushed for 57 yards in two plays. After the extra point, Goshen led 21-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers answered back as Keondae Huguley rushed for a 14-yard touchdown. The extra point made it 21-7 with 9:10 left in the second quarter. That comeback was short-lived as Szemerick Andrews responded with a 76-yard touchdown rush on the next play from scrimmage. The extra point gave the Eagles a 28-7 lead with 8:52 left in the second quarter.

Andrews piled on with a 50-yard rushing touchdown on the Eagles’ ensuing drive to give Goshen a 35-7 lead with 4:39 left in the first half.

Fred Broughton’s pass was intercepted on the ensuing drive, and Mcclendon rushed for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 42-7 lead going into halftime.

It did not get any better for the Panthers in the second half as the offense totaled a net loss of 10 yards on the opening drive. Goshen’s Mcclendon piled on with a 45-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 48-7 lead with 9:17 left in the third.

Joshua Terry added another score with a 26-yard rushing touchdown to give Goshen a 54-7 lead with 9:59 left in the game.

Huguley added one last score for Lanett on an 11-yard rushing touchdown to make it 54-14. On the ensuing dive, Terry rushed in for a 30-yard touchdown to make the final 61-14.

The loss dropped the Panthers’ record to 3-6 on the season. Lanett is going to close out their season on the road against Barbour County.

“Just play for pride,” Seagle said. “We’ll see who wants to play next week.”