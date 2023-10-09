Lanett police investigating incident at Huguley Elementary after student injured Published 1:31 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The Lanett Police Department is investigating after a student at Huguley Elementary School sustained injuries while at school Friday.

According to a LPD press release, an investigation was immediately initiated with the assistance of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the school administration, and the Chambers County Department of Human resources.

The investigation revealed that the student sustained the injures while in the presence of two other students. The LPD press release said school staff was not involved in the incident. The identities of the students involved are not being released due to the matter involving juveniles. The injured student has received appropriate medical attention and this matter remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to reach out to Detective McCullough at pmccullough@lanettpd.org .