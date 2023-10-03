Lanett puts together complete performance against Beulah Published 9:51 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Last week, Lanett beat Beulah in four sets in a true battle. This week, the Panthers came out with an intent to dominate, beating the Bobcats in straight sets on Monday, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-20.

“Tonight was probably one of the best matches we played all season,” Head Coach Krisse Story said. “Overall, I was very thrilled. We didn’t make very many errors.”

After pushing the Panthers to the wire last week, the Bobcats seemed to come out flat.

“We were dead in that first set,” Head Coach Allison Aikens said.

MaKiah White has stepped up to become the leader for Lanett. White is an imposing force at the net.

On Monday, White finished with six kills, three blocks and six aces.

“MaKiah is certainly a leader,” Story said. “She’s a natural leader. Her performance on and off the court has been a tremendous asset to us.”

Beulah found itself down late in the third set, but the Bobcats battled and gave Lanett a tough fight until the last point.

“They didn’t want to give up,” Aikens said. “Fought to the very end. I asked them to give us a chance to win it in the end. They finally kicked in, and I thought we had a chance to come back and make it go to the fourth game.”

Late in the season, the Panthers have seen some unlikely players step up and make an impact on the team.

Nakeriona Heard was not a major part of the rotation early on in the season, but Heard has become a player who can play on the front and back line.

“It has helped us a lot because we’ve had some transitions,” Story said. “We have two girls who aren’t here tonight. She’s just an athlete. She does it all.”

Lanett has enjoyed a dominant season against local teams. Currently, the Panthers are undefeated against Valley, Beulah and LaFayette.

Up next for Lanett is a match against Valley on Thursday.

Beulah is at home for its next match as the Bobcats host LaFayette on Wednesday.