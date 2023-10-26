LPD concludes investigation into incident at Huguley Elementary with no criminal charges filed Published 3:18 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Lanett Police Department has concluded its investigation into an incident with a student at Huguley Elementary School on Oct. 5 with no criminal charges.

According to an updated press release from the Lanett PD, at no time during the investigation were any faculty or staff at the school suspected of any wrongdoing. The school administration cooperated and assisted with the investigation as needed.

On Oct. 9, the Lanett PD released a statement stating that the department was notified of a report that a student was injured while at school.

An investigation was initiated in collaboration with ​​the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Huguley Elementary School administration, and the Chambers County Department of Human Resources.

On Oct. 10, the Chambers County School District released a press release stating that no incidents of concern were reported by students or staff before dismissal on Oct. 5. The following day, officers from Lanett Police Department informed Huguley Elementary School Principal Philip Jenkins of the report.

According to the school district’s release, Jenkins cooperated with law enforcement authorities and reviewed campus video footage, which did not support any of the allegations made. Huguley Elementary School Resource Officer SGT. Yates also found no evidence to support any wrongdoing.

According to the original release, the investigation revealed that the student sustained injuries in the presence of two other students. The injured student received medical attention. The names of the parties involved were not released as it involved minors.