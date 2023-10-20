Michael Lewis Sorrell Published 6:40 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Michael Lewis Sorrell, 76, of Wedowee died Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA.

A native of Huguley, he was born March 9, 1947, to Lewis & Donaldleen Knight Sorrell.

Mike was a 1965 graduate of Lanett High School and attended Southern Union Junior College, Auburn University, and West Georgia College. He was employed by West Point Pepperell’s Lantuck Mill (later Wellington Sears) and retired from Benteler Automotive in Opelika. After 45 years in Lanett, he and Sherre moved to Wedowee in 2013. He loved Auburn football, classic American hot rods, and the company of other songwriters and musicians.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sherre Waller Sorrell; daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Jack Burnside; beloved granddaughter, Millie Burnside, all of Wedowee; and good friend and cowriter of over 40 years, Randy Moon of Valley.

In accordance with his wishes, no formal service will be held. The family will welcome friends and relatives to an informal gathering at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.