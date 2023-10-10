Mr. Isaiah Brock Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Mr. Isaiah Brock passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in LaFayette, Pastor Gary L. Dixon, Officiating.

Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mr. Brock is survived by three daughters, Tamia “Tammy, Sweet Potato” Brock, of Cusseta, AL, Debra Ann Brock of West Point, GA, and Tiffany (Carlos) McCoy of Lanett, AL, two sons, James and Freeman Brock, both of Baltimore, MD, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six sisters: Helen B. Jones, Nora Bledsoe, and Bernice (Charlie) Brock, all of LaFayette, AL, Judy (Luciouse) Carter of Valley, AL, Sara Brock, and Carolyn (Bo) Fears, both of Atlanta, GA, four brothers, Zebedee Brock, and Bennie Joe (Mary) Brock, both of LaFayette, AL, John Brock of Atlanta, GA, and Charlie Brock of Tuskegee, AL, a host of special nieces and nephews, a special niece who lived with him, Candace L. Brock, special cousins who he loved dearly, Shericka (DoRock) Booker, Lorene Patrick, Deberah (Henry) Patrick Brooks, Bridgett (Jerrell) Patrick Greer, Rodericus (DJ) Booker, Jr. Anthony and Andrew Patrick, and Sandra Brock, special friends whom he loved dearly, Tim and Justin Lynch (Bills Wrecker and Repair Service), Chris and Denise Clark (Chris Clark Grading and Paving), and Deoundray Turner, whom he loved as a son.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.