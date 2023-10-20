Mr. Sidney Finley Jr. Published 6:39 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Mr. Sidney Finley, Jr. 73 of Wadley, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, 3:00 PM CST at Sky View Memorial Gardens in Five Points, AL, Pastor Crystal Ware, Officiating. Pastor Kym Abner, Eulogist.

Mr. Finley is survived by his seven daughters and five sons: Cassandra Finley, Birmingham, AL; Brandie Hunter, Birmingham, AL; Lashona Hunter, Alexander City, AL; Olivia and Marketta Monagan, Roanoke, AL; Beverly and Tara Henry, Valley, AL; Samuel and Barry Finley (Sophia), Birmingham, AL; Gregory Glenn (Sharada), Spring Valley, NY; Renardo Monagan, Roanoke, AL; Frederick Lovette (Shannon), Roanoke, AL; thirty-eight grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Sidney is also survived by three sisters, Mary Melton, Lafayette, AL; Carlene Finley, Wadley, AL; and Tina McKinney, Roanoke, AL; four brothers, Bobby Finley (Mary), Roanoke, AL; Larry Finley (Elizabeth), Wadley, AL; Darren Finley, Wadley, AL; and Willie Joe Briskey (Genetta), Davidson, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.