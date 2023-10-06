MR. WILLIAM TRAMMELL JR. Published 5:47 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Mr. William Trammell, Jr. “Chinch” 72 of Roanoke, AL passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, 11:00 a.m. CST at Rehope Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor H.L. Jones, Officiating. Rev. Jerome Trammell, Eulogist.

Mr. Trammell is survived by his daughter, Miranda (Sam) McFarlin, of LaGrange, GA; his son, Willie Robert Reed of Roanoke, AL; his granddaughter, Jarinda McFarlin of LaGrange, GA; his sisters, Bulah Trammell of Roanoke, AL, and Betty (Josephus) Wright of Five Points, AL; his brother, Willis (Barbara) Trammell of Lanett, AL; one brother-in-law, Pierce Smith of Welch, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.