Mrs. Betty R. Cannon Published 8:35 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Mrs. Betty R. Cannon passed away Monday, October 30, at Willson Hospice House in Albany, Georgia.

Mrs. Cannon had been a resident of Albany, Georgia, since her husband, Ocie’s, passing in June of 2020.

She resided with her daughter until April, 2023, prior to moving to a local assisted living facility.

A visitation and Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church in Valley, Alabama at 3:30 EST. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Shawmut Cemetery. Grace Baptist Church is located at 2124 Highway 29, Valley, AL. Rev. B. Steven Williams and the Reverend David Toxie will officiate the service. Music will be provided by Rev. Williams and Mrs. Letitia Rice.

Donations in Mrs. Cannon’s memory may be made to Grace Baptist Church of Valley, AL, Willson Hospice House of Albany, GA; or the Alzheimer’s Outreach Center of Albany, GA.

Mrs. Cannon was born as Betty Joyce Roughton, May 6, 1936, to Lois and William Burl Roughton. She married Ocie Lee Cannon, Sr., the love of her life, on February 20, 1951.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Cannon Blackwell (James F.); a son, Ocie Lee Cannon, Jr. (Jessica); a brother, Ronald Michael (Mike) Roughton (Wati); Sister-in-law, Judy Roughton; grandchildren James M. Blackwell (Whitney), Jessica Davenport (Zach), Brittany Cannon (Isaiah), Kasey Guzzonato (Anthony); Leah Cannon (Noah) and Jacob Cannon; Addison Snow, Reagan Snow, Brielle Snow; great-grandchildren Carter Blackwell, Lyla Davenport, Jameson Blackwell, Ellie Guzzonato, AJ Guzzonato, and Alora Cureton; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ocie Lee Cannon, Sr., parents, Lois and William Burl Roughton; brothers, William Emory (Bo) Roughton, James Monte (Monk) Roughton, Charlie Wayne (Wayne) Roughton, Tony Burl Roughton (Tony), and a sister, Cynthia Jo (Cyn) Roughton.

“Miss Betty”, as she was affectionately known, had been a lifelong resident of Cusseta, AL, prior to 2020. She was a nurse for 57 years and spent most of her career at Lanier Memorial Hospital where she was well-respected by her peers and loved by everyone. She was awarded Nurse of the Year in 2010 and retired at the age of 77 in 2013. Her profession was one of her many passions and she took patient care very seriously.

She was also passionate about her faith and her family. She was a charter member (the last charter member to pass) of Grace Baptist Church in Valley, AL. Often she would say the happiest time in her life was when she and Ocie were in the choir, or taking the youth on field trips. She knew almost every song in the hymn book by heart and sang them with all her heart. She kept on singing until God took her home. Imagine how she must sing in worship to our Creator now that she is in Heaven!

She was a loving wife, mom, daughter and friend. Her care-giver role did not stop when she clocked out at her job. She was the neighborhood medical expert, and many cuts were bandaged, shots administered, and medical advice given in the comfort of her home or a neighbor’s home. She took care of her parents until God called them home, always there for them in any situation. There are many things that could be said of “Miss Betty.” She was truly a “good and faithful servant.” Rest in peace in your eternal heavenly home, Miss Betty

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of “Miss Betty”, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Directing.