Mrs. Gereden Heard Ward Published 3:32 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Mrs. Gereden Heard Ward, 71, of Five Points died Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center-Midtown, Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (CST) at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, LaFayette with Pastor Cecelia Broome officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing and visitation with the family will also be on Thursday at Pine Grove United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. (CST) to the funeral hour.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her husband: Wayne Ward, Five Points; one son: Derrick (Angela) Wright, Opelika; two daughters: Tamekia Wright, Roanoke and Taleshia Curry, Buffalo, NY; two stepdaughters: April Ward, Opelika, and Aaliyah Ward, LaFayette; her siblings: Annie R. Jones, Buffalo, NY, Willie Lewis Heard, Five Points, Willie E. Heard, Jr., Buffalo, NY and Judy Ann Heard, Newnan, GA; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.