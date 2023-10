Mrs. Gereden Heard Ward Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Funeral arrangements are pending for Mrs. Gereden Heard Ward, 71, of Five Points who died Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center-Midtown, Columbus, GA.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

