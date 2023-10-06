Mrs. Robbie Ruth Tanner Gunn Published 5:48 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Mrs. Robbie Ruth Tanner Gunn, 83 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at her home.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. CST until 6:00 P.M. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Dr. Reverend Bernard Harris, Pastor/Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Gunn is survived by one son, Jerome “Rommie” Gunn of Camp Hill, AL, three daughters, Juanita Gunn, and Edith Beavers, both of Camp Hill, AL, and Debra (L.C.) Turner of Dadeville, AL, one special son, Willie Heard of Saks, AL, three sisters: Emma Shealey of Charlotte, NC, Rosa (William) Calloway, and Bessie (Orythus) Burton, of Camp Hill, AL, two brothers, Rush Tanner, Jr. of Camp Hill, AL, and John Paul Tanner of Roanoke, AL, eleven grandchildren: Tekela (Jeremy) Goggans, William (Marcy) Gunn, Santana Gunn, Lajarvis Gunn, Jessica Gunn, Latoria Beavers, L.C. Turner, Jr., Tevin Godfrey, Danielle Evans, Makiya Reese, and Kamari Gunn, fifteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, one special daughter, Benita Cox, special caregivers, Brenda “Dot” Tinsley, and nieces, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.