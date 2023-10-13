Mrs. Sara Lee Williams Published 4:27 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Mrs. Sara Lee Williams, 72, of Dadeville, died Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Pastor G. H Pulliam officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband: Nathan Williams, Jr., Dadeville; one son: Timothy L. Morgan, Atlanta, GA; one daughter: Ashley N. Williams, Dadeville; three grandchildren: Nakosha Morgan, Pell City, LaQuasha Gamble, Alexander, City, and Justin Gamble, Dadeville; three great-grandchildren; four sisters: Sadie P. Robinson, Cleveland, OH, Angelia (Steve) Slaughter, Dadeville, Earlson Davis, Dadeville, and Donna Green, Alexander City; two close family members: Carolyn Ford and Vivian Carr, both of Dadeville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.